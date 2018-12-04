Letter: Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience architect supports project

I support the proposed development of the Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience Theme Park.

As an architect, I can attest to the benefits of having the theme park located in Williams based on comparisons of two successful theme parks. The first being Bearizona, which has provided employment for many local residents, and has proven to be not only a statewide must see, but also an attraction for national and foreign visitors to the Grand Canyon.

The second theme park in comparison is the Renaissance Festival in Apache Junction. This park has proven to be extremely successful while only being open on weekends eight weeks out of the year. Grand Canyon Renaissance Park is planned to be opened for ten months of the year.

Mark Worden, a local Williams resident, and his planning team’s vision for the park will include a castle, castle yard, which alone will occupy five acres of the site with restaurants, a wedding chapel and business and special event facilities.

Please join us in supporting the Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience Theme Park in Williams.

Tor Peter Stuart, Architect Phoenix, Arizona