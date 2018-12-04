Kaibab National Forest offices closed Dec. 5 in recognition of National Day of Mourning

Kaibab National Forest offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in recognition of the National Day of Mourning honoring President George H. W. Bush.
In honor of President George H. W. Bush, President Trump has issued an Executive Order closing federal offices on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
All Kaibab National Forest offices will resume normal business hours on Thursday, Dec. 6.
Kaibab National Forest information is available through the following sources:
