Kaibab National Forest offices closed Dec. 5 in recognition of National Day of Mourning

Kaibab National Forest offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in recognition of the National Day of Mourning honoring President George H. W. Bush.

All Kaibab National Forest offices will resume normal business hours on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Kaibab National Forest information is available through the following sources: