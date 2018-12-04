I-40 ramp to State Route 64 closed Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 11-12

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Northern Arizona motorists on Interstate 40 near Williams, should expect ramp closures at Grand Canyon Boulevard (exit 164) and State Route 64 (exit 165) during daytime hours for paving work on Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 10-11.

Work is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

Drivers are advised to follow the signed detour routes while the following on- and off-ramp closures are in place:

• Wednesday, Dec. 5: Westbound on-ramp at State Route 64 (exit 165) closed.

• Thursday, Dec. 6: Westbound on- and off- ramp at Grand Canyon Boulevard (exit 164) closed.

• Tuesday, Dec. 11: Eastbound on- and off-ramp at Grand Canyon Boulevard (exit 164) closed.

• Wednesday, Dec. 12: Eastbound off-ramp at State Route 64 (exit 165) closed.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

* Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.

Information provided by ADOT