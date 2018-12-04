Ex-Cottonwood employee pleads guilty

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — A former employee with the city of Cottonwood has been sentenced to three years of probation and 60 days of deferred jail time for criminal damage.

Arizona prosecutors say Hans Burnett was sentenced Monday in Yavapai County Superior Court service after pleading guilty in the case.

Burnett was a foreman at the Cottonwood Water Testing Laboratory in 2016.

Prosecutors say Burnett instructed subordinate employees to modify test results and rewrite the paperwork associated with Cottonwood drinking water compliance samples.

The altered results were submitted to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

State Department of Health Services officials alerted ADEQ after the problem was discovered in laboratory tests.

Authorities say nobody is known to have been sickened as a result of the altered test results but ADEQ continues to monitor data.