Community calendar: week of Dec. 5

Williams Alliance for the Arts hold Cookie Corral Dec. 8



Williams Alliance for the Arts is holding the second annual Cookie Corral Dec. 8 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Williams Alliance for the Arts office in the Canyon Vista Building — 117 W. Route 66, Suite 190 in the back of the building.

What is a "Cookie Corral", you ask? A wonderful assortment of holiday cookies have been lovingly baked by local arts supporters. You come and select the cookies you want, we box them, tie a pretty ribbon on the, and you leave with amazing treats to enjoy yourself or share as a gift. All proceeds support ARTS in Williams. Win-Win. Suggested donation is $8 per pound. Buy some cookies — support the arts!

Ash Fork Friends of the Library Craft Fair Dec. 8

Ash Fork Friends of the Library will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the library. Crafters can rent a table for $10 or half a table for $5. Sign ups for tables can be made at the library or by calling the library at 928) 637-2442. Proceeds from the craft fair help Friends of the Library support the library's children's programs.

Heritage School food drive

Heritage Charter School is hosting a food drive through November. The class bringing in the most food will win a prize. Items needed include: stuffing, canned vegetables, instant mashed potatoes, gravy packets, canned pupkin, mac and cheese. Items can be brought to the office at 790 E. Rodeo Road in Williams. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-3993.

Warm clothing drive

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 are holding a warm clothing drive and are accepting donations of hats, mittens, socks and scarves.

The items will be donated to a veteran and family as the season turns to winter.

Donations are being accepted at Cordova Post 13, 425 W Grant Avenue and Williams City Hall.

American Legion Auxiliary membership drive

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 is hosting a membership drive at the American Legion 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. The legion will serve food each Thursday from 5-8 p.m. for those who are interested in memebership. Suggested donation is $7, all proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary but will include stew, spaghetti, burgers, soups and more.

Donations sought for hedgehogs for children

Herbie the Hedgehog will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 9. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $20 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the hedgehogs to every child in attendance. Quinn, and Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 12 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677. Donations can be mailed to Virginia Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams or dropped off at Bankers Real Estate.

Lions Club collecting Toys for Kids donations

The Williams Lions Club has placed Toys for Kids trees at four locations around town: North Country HealthCare Center, Old Trails True Value, National Bank of Arizona and NFS Clover Hill Ranger Station. Those who wish to participate can choose a tag from one of the trees, purchase and appropriate gift, wrap it and return it to the same location by Dec. 13. Lions Club members will collect, sort and distribute the gifts before Christmas.

Those who know of a struggling family with children 12 and under can contact Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974 to register the children for a donated gift. Callers should provide the child's name, age, parents' names, address and phone number. All information given will be kept confidential.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Kiwanis Coat Drive has begun

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

Someone gets a nice warm coat, you get more closet space. Win-Win.

Williams pickleball

Williams Pickleball Club is moving to a new location with new times. Play will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1-3 p.m. Sundays at the Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Road. All are welcome.

American Legion Auxiliary hosts food, football and fun

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 invites members and guests to enjoy an evening of food, football and fun every Thursday at the American Legion Post, 425 W Grant Avenue in Williams. Each Thursday the post will serve food from 5-8 p.m. Suggested donations is $7, proceeds to benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burgers, dogs, hearty “homemade soups” and more. Football team jerseys encouraged, please come have fun with us.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Williams City Council Meetings

The public is invited to attend the Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are at the City Hall council chambers at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov/government for meeting agendas.

Prayer line available

Holiness Congregation Church now has a dedicated phone line for prayer requests. The phone line is (928) 853-5109.



Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams seeking volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently looking for volunteers at our Williams Elementary School-Based Mentoring Program. The School-Based Program takes place from 3:45-5:45 pm on Thursdays.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters meet up once a week with their assigned Little in a group setting with other matches.

There are approximately 10 sessions in the fall term and an additional 10 sessions in the spring term.

We ask that School-Based Bigs make at least a one year school commitment to the match.

Anyone interested is asked to call Stephen Murphy-Logued at (928)774-0649 ext. 210.

To add your event to the calendar email lyerian@williamsnews.com or editorial@williamsnews.com