WATCH: Memorial ceremony for Sen. John McCain at Arizona Capitol

Aug. 29, 2018: A private, formal ceremony inside the Rotunda of the Arizona State Capitol to honor Senator McCain’s life and service to the State of Arizona and the nation.
For more information visit johnmccain.com
