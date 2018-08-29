Early election results: Williams voters show up for primary

WILLIAMS, Ariz. –Residents voted to retain John Moore for another two years as mayor at the Aug. 28 primary, and city councilmembers Don Dent, Bernie Hiemenz and Lee Payne have retained their seats on the Williams City Council, according to unofficial results released by the Coconino County Election Office.

The results show Moore will retain his position as mayor of Williams with 361 votes (63 percent) of the votes over George Otero who received 198 votes (35 percent). There were 12 write-in votes and 571 total votes cast.

Councilmembers Donald Dent, Bernie Hiemenz and Lee Payne will retain their seats on the Williams City Council. Of the 1,214 votes cast for city council, Dent received 391 votes, Hiemenz received 332 votes and Payne received 396 votes. There were 95 write in votes.

For the city council race, any candidate in the primary election who receives a majority of the votes will be elected to the council and will not need to compete in the Nov. 6 general election. The majority of vote is calculated by dividing the total number of votes cast by the number of vacant seats. Thus of the 1,214 votes, 203 votes are the majority (50 percent plus one).

The results also showed incumbent Rob Krombeen winning the county Republican Party justice of the peace primary with 854 votes (73 percent) to Brian Flescher’s 281 votes (24 percent), and Rick Remender winning the Republican Party constable primary with 554 votes (51 percent) to Jay Douglass’ 510 votes (47 percent).

There were 130 write-in votes for constable, and 157 for justice of the peace.

The winner of the Republican Party justice of the peace primary will advance to face Independent Annie Shumway in the general election. The winner of the Republican Party constable primary will advance to the general election unopposed.

According to Coconino County Elections Office, the unofficial results report 1,194 votes were cast for constable, and 1,273 for justice of the peace. The results do not include all the early or provisional ballots. The vote will become official following canvassing by the Coconino County Board of Supervisors Sept. 6.

More information is available from Coconino County Elections Office at http://www.coconino.az.gov/195/Elections.