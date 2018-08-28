Williams Elementary-Middle School hosts open house

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Williams Elementary-Middle School hosted an Open House Aug. 23 offering parents a chance to meet with teachers and get an overview of what the 2018-2019 school year will look like for their student. Parents met with faculty and teachers and visited classrooms.
