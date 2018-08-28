Williams 911: week of August 29

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took in found property on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers assisted Fire Department with fire alarm at local hotel;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Seventh Street;

• Officers took theft report on Grant Avenue;

• Officers conducted welfare check at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to trespass on BNSF property;

• Officers responded to swimmers in Kaibab Lake;

• Officers investigated non injury roll-over accident on Pronghorn, driver arrested for driving revoked;

• Officers responded to man down on Slagel and Route 66, intoxicated male found and friend took him home;

• Officers arrested a male for a felony and misdemeanor warrant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to man down at zip line, intoxicated male taken to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline Ambulance;

• Officers arrested a female for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Fifth Street, civil matter over property;

• Officers took a threats report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to road rage on South Road, occurred on I-40 turned over to DPS;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;

• Officers arrested a male for aggravated DUI on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton, suspect fled before arrival, under investigation;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Blvd, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Rodeo and Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to trespass at Safeway, subject removed;

• Officers assisted DPS with non-injury accident until they could arrive on scene on I-40 off ramp;

• Officers responded to abandon vehicle at city parking lot;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Fire Department on Route 66 with vehicle that spilled toxic waste;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Garland Prairie Drive;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at BNSF, turned over to homeland security;

• Officers investigated non injury accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers arrested a male on a felony warrant on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to transient causing issues at McDonalds, subject trespassed;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers took report of public accident at local RV park;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took report of the theft of nine different license plates at local hotel;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Fifth Street;



• Officers assisted Lifeline at high school with hurt juvenile football player;

• Officers took report of violation of court order, sent to courts;

• Officers took report of private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to domestic on Lewis, male arrested for aggravated assault and violation of court order;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local hotel;

• Officers responded to intoxicated female on Slagel and Route 66, female arrested for possession of marijuana and consumption of alcohol in public;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local bar, subject left area before arrival;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male getting in truck behind bar, subject sleeping off intoxication;

• Officers assisted citizen on Homestead who had fallen;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers responded to trespass on First Street, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant and

• Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 42 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;