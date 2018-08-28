New AED gives High Country Fire and Rescue advanced lifesaving resource

High Country Fire and Rescue in the Red Lake area of Williams has purchased a new automated external defibrillator (AED) through donations made by Sherwood Firefighters Foundation, South Rim Ranch and on Facebook. The AED was recently purchased to help with lifesaving procedures. Trotter said the AED allows paramedics to have a four lead and twelve lead hookup to patients which gives them a printout of the heart's rhythm. The AED will monitor patient's vital signs and checks blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and heart rates.