Mourners pay respects to Sen. John McCain following Aug. 25 death

PHOENIX — As Arizonans continued to mourn, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that Sen. John McCain will lie in state at the state Capitol Aug. 29 – McCain’s birthday.

Ducey called it a rare and distinct occurrence for a truly special man in a tweet posted Aug. 26.

The six-term Arizona senator died Aug. 25, little more than a year after doctors diagnosed him with brain cancer. He was 81.

A private, formal ceremony was planned for Aug. 29 at the state Capitol rotunda, honoring McCain’s life and service to the State of Arizona and the nation, according to johnmccain.com.

The practice to lie in state is an opportunity for the public to pay their respects, especially when a private funeral is planned. The person’s remains are usually on display in a coffin for viewing.

At the Arizona Capitol, this usually means the person will lie on the mosaic state seal, which is generally roped off, according to Secretary of State Michele Reagan. However, Reagan said in a message that those details for McCain had not been finalized.

Following the memorial service, McCain’s body was flown to Washington, D.C., out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

McCain also will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda. He will be the 13th U.S. Senator to receive the honor, which is reserved for the country’s most eminent citizens, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

That ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31, when McCain’s family, congressional colleagues, staff and the public will honor his life and service.

On Sept. 1, a private memorial service will take place at the Washington National Cathedral. National and international leaders have been invited to attend, according to McCain’s website. A live stream will be available here.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak at McCain’s service in Washington, D.C. McCain had requested the two deliver eulogies at his funeral, according to CBS News.

Numerous media outlets reported that McCain did not want President Donald Trump to attend his services, instead offering an invitation to Vice President Mike Pence.

He will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.