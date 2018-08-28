Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs for Aug. 31-Sept. 2

Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs:

Dogtown Lake:

Sept. 1, 2 - 4 p.m. Discovery Tables — Learn about wildlife and Big Game animals, silviculture, tree measurement and tree rings, insects, forest health and restoration, watersheds, public lands, and natural history art.

Kaibab Lake:

Aug. 31, 7 p.m. — "Twilight and Tales." Enjoy an evening of stories of the Colorado Plateau. Popcorn and pretzels provided.

Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m .— "The Life Cycle of a Tree." From seed to sprout to maturity to decay - learn what enables trees to grow and mature to create vast forests. A general discussion on the growth of trees, followed by specifics on Arizona trees.

White Horse Lake:



Sept. 1, 10 a.m. — Nature Walk. All ages welcome. Observe and learn more about our forest. Please wear appropriate footwear.

Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. — "Twilight and Tales." Enjoy an evening of stories of the Colorado Plateau. Popcorn and pretzels provided.

Please wear appropriate footwear. All programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available from (928) 637-5312 or visit www.publiclands.org.