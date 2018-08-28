Community calendar: week of August 29

Historic Yellow House Garden Sale and Home Tour Sept. 1

The Historic Yellow House will hold its annual garden sale and home tour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 1. Local vendors will have handmade jewelry, art, garden decor, food, clothing and vintage items for sale, along with fresh cinnamon rolls. All donations will benefit the Williams Volunteer Fire Department.

Labor Day Chili Cookoff Sept. 3

American Legion Post 13 and the Sultana Bar is sponsoring a Labor Day chili cookoff beginning at noon Sept. 3. Games and entertainment will be available and all proceeds from food purchases will benefit the annual veterans day banquet and centennial. The event is free and open to the public.

Williams High School class of 1999 reunion

The Williams High School class of 1999 is having a homecoming reunion Sept. 28-30 in Williams. More information is available by contacting Amanda Orozco at (928) 699-1606.

Thursday Night Football at American Legion Sept. 13

The American Legion Auxiliary at Post 13 will serve a pre-game meal from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. Suggested donation is $5 and proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. The menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burders, hot dogs and more. Football team jerseys encouraged.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue annual rummage sale Sept. 1

The SAVE-Meant to Rescue annual rummage sale will take place Sept. 1 at the Williams Senior Center, 850 W. Grant. Ave., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Drop off Sept. 1 at 7 a.m.. For pickup, call Cathy at (928) 503-1447 and to drop off, call Marie at (805) 471-6021. No large appliances or furniture.

International Kamdampa Retreat Center open house Sept. 15

The International Kadampa Retreat Center 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road in Williams, will host an open house Sept. 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The center will give tours and invites the public to learn about its temple project.

Annual Rummage Sale Sept. 7

The St. John's Church, 220 W. Grant Ave., annual rummage sale takes place Sept. 7 from noon – 6 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. – noon. Drop offs will be accepted on Sundays from noon to 1 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. – noon.

Craft Fair Sept. 8 in Ash Fork

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 will have a Craft Fair on Sept 8 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Ash Fork American Legion Post, 47006 South Third Street in Ash Fork. Please join us for an early start to the holidays.

Williams Gardeners Market Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners Market takes place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Street in Williams. Enjoy locally grown veggies, eggs and potted plants. Local growers welcome; bring your bags and change. More information is available by calling (928) 635-2595.

Indoor craft and yard sale Sept. 29

The Williams Senior Center will hold an indoor craft and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29.

The sale is still accepting vendors. Table rental is $10, payable in advance at the Thrift Shop.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Saturday market

Each Saturday through the summer vendors with homemade and homegrown goods, such as home baked breads, soaps, fresh eggs, crafts and the famous ‘ola Granola will meet in front of Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66.

Revival Celebration Sept. 14-16

Local pastors from seven Williams churches invite the public to attend a revival celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds. The event will feature messages of faith, live music, a puppet show for children and baptism services and is free and open to the public. Children are invited, but no childcare will be provided. More information is available at (928) 853-0395 or soulntrust@reagan.com.

Second Saturday Art Walk

The Second Saturday Art Walk in Williams meets every second Saturday of the month from May through October, 6-9 p.m. The event includes free food, wine, live demos and music. More information is available at The Gallery in Williams at 145 W. Route 66 or by phone at 928-635-3006 or visit www.thegalleryinwilliams.com.

Art Walk in Williams 2018 dates: July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Williams City Council Meetings

The public is invited to attend the Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are at the City Hall council chambers at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov/government for meeting agendas.

Prayer line available

Holiness Congregation Church now has a dedicated phone line for prayer requests. The phone line is (928) 853-5109.



High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

