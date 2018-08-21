Women in Wildland Fire boot camp accepting applications

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Prescott National Forest is seeking career-focused women to be on-call Wildland Firefighters for the 2019 fire season.

These on-call positions will provide support to wildland fire operations over the summer and can help pave the way for future employment and career advancement with the Forest Service. The Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp provides comprehensive firefighter training and orientation. Upon successfully completing this training participants will be eligible to apply for temporary positions as Wildland Firefighters.



The Prescott National Forest is looking to select 20 applicants to attend the Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp over the course of two weekends, October 5-7 and October 12-14. To receive a certificate and be fully qualified, participants must attend both weekends and complete all required training. The deadline for applications is August 31.



Although the training focuses on women in wildland fire, all interested parties are encouraged to apply. No previous experience is required. More information and application are available on the Prescott National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/about-forest/jobs/?cid=FSEPRD558946.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest