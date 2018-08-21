Williams looks to international tourism market

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Visitation to Williams appears to be steadily increasing; the city’s Bed, Board and Booze tax is projected to increase 20 percent this year, and the city’s sales tax is expected to bring in $5.2 million.

Some of that increase could be related to a city’s marketing effort.

Heather Hermen, a city contractor with Front Burner Media, said visitation to the city’s tourism website is close to 500,000 users this year.

“People are spending an average of 2 minutes and 40 seconds on our website,” Hermen said in a presentation to the city council Aug. 9. “Our repeat visitors to the website is 85 percent of the website traffic.”

Hermen said the repeat visitors should be encouraging to the city.

“These are pretty staggering results, I work with destinations all across the state of Arizona and California and I can tell you this is exciting,” she said. “That means they are coming, they’re looking, they’re enticed, its appealing and they’re coming back again and that means it’s turning into a vacation.”

Hermen said over the past fiscal year, she has worked with travel and media writers from other states and countries such as California, New York, Arizona, Canada, Mexico and China to spread awareness of what Williams has to offer.

“This coming year we are really going to be reaching out to the international market in Mexico,” she said. “Not only are they the highest number of international visitors to the state of Arizona, but Telemundo covered Bearizona and the train last year and they’re visitation has increased in the Mexico market.”

Hermen said she plans to travel to media and travel trade shows with the Arizona Office of Toursim this year to help promote the rest of Williams.

“Believe it or not, they love Route 66 as well, so why not use on of our biggest assets that we’ve got?” she said.

Herman said she recently spent the day with Channel 12 and Arizona Midday filming segments across Williams. She said the group recorded video of Route 66, Bearizona, the Grand Canyon Railway, Elephant Rocks Golf Course, the historic yellow House, Colors of the West and the Italian Bistro. The group also filmed a promo with Mayor John Moore.

“So by the end of August, we will have reached 5 million households, people and viewers for a nominal fee,” Hermen said.

Hermen said the promotion will also include a social media piece and digital marketing.

“They will rerun it for us before the Pumpkin Patch Train, Mtn. Village Holiday and Polar Express, and after the holiday when we need a boost and in the spring,” she said.

Hermen believes the increase in visitation in Williams is people who are exploring new opportunities. She said Sedona is pulling back on advertising because of community backlash.

“They are saying we can’t stand traffic any longer,” she said. “There are some people on the council in Sedona who want to put a gate up and only allow people into Sedona who live there or have a reservation.”

Hermen said her company has also teamed with Channel 3 and Channel 5 for digital advertising and social media, which includes live weather mentions and four live on-remote broadcasts with one of those specifically earmarked for the tree lighting in December.

“We feel its time to compete in the Christmas market in Arizona,” she said. “There’s competition out there — the Verde Canyon Railroad is adding a new Christmas train this year.

Hermen said she hopes to promote the tree lighting and abundant Christmas lights on Route 66 to holiday travelers.

Hermen said she plans to continue their social media influencer campaign. She said the campaign involves reaching out to social media influences with audiences greater than 200,000 on Instagram and Facebook.

“Some of you may not be on Instagram shooting live stories and hashtagging how your daily life is in Williams, but there are social media influencers, that’s all they do, and people pay attention,” she said. “So that’s what we want to reach and its super affordable.”

Hermen said these influences will be tweeting live and doing live stories on Instagram and Snap Chatting about Williams.

Hermen said she will be heading to Germany in September with the Arizona Department of Tourism outreach.

“They said Route 66, you can’t talk enough about Route 66 and wear cowboy boots,” she said. “Be prepared for people to want to take them off and have them try them on and have their picture taken.”

For the remainder of the year, Hermen said she plans to be in Canada in October and then head to China in December and Chicago in February. That will follow with a trip to the United Kingdom Trade Mission and in June to Los Angeles.

“We will be promoting the destination year-round as much as possible,” she said. “We will be encouraging people to spend more than one night and enjoy it as abase location. It’s the gateway to Grand Canyon and that’s really all you have to say.”