Williams 911: week of August 22

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took report of lost passport;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to shots fired at Kaibab Lake, shots coming from gun range;

• Officers responded to an assault on Grand Canyon Boulevard, victim wouldn’t prosecution;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Hereford;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Seventh Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Pine;

• Officers responded to a fight at Sultana, assault occurred but victim intoxicated and couldn’t remember who assaulted him under investigation;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fairview, verbal only;

• Officers took report of lost phone on Route 66;

• Officers responded to alcohol poisoning at local hotel, subject transported by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject removed;

• Officers took theft report on First Street, property recovered;

• Officers responded to domestic on Ninth Street, verbal only;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to loud music on Second Street, home owner turned down music;

• Officers responded to gun shots on First Street and Grant, fireworks being set off;

• Officers arrested a male for aggravated DUI, possession of marijuana and a felony warrant on Route 66 and First Street;

• Officers took report of a sign falling on car at Safeway parking lot;

• Officers investigated non injury accident deer vs. vehicle on Highland Meadows;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sixth Street, male arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance over parking spot at local hotel, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers took report of theft of services at local restaurant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to subjects screaming on Seventh Street, nothing found in area;

• Officers took delayed report of theft on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers took report of theft from vehicle on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on Second Street, gone upon arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male causing issues at local bar, subject removed from property;

• Officers took violation of court order on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to unhappy customer at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers took report of private property accident at Circle K;

• Officers took in found property on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took report of fraud at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to trespass report on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue and

Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 34 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;