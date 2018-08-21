Williams 911: week of August 22

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;
• Officers took report of lost passport;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to shots fired at Kaibab Lake, shots coming from gun range;
• Officers responded to an assault on Grand Canyon Boulevard, victim wouldn’t prosecution;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Hereford;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Seventh Street and Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Pine;
• Officers responded to a fight at Sultana, assault occurred but victim intoxicated and couldn’t remember who assaulted him under investigation;
• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Fifth Street;
• Officers responded to domestic on Fairview, verbal only;
• Officers took report of lost phone on Route 66;
• Officers responded to alcohol poisoning at local hotel, subject transported by Lifeline;
• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject removed;
• Officers took theft report on First Street, property recovered;
• Officers responded to domestic on Ninth Street, verbal only;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers responded to loud music on Second Street, home owner turned down music;
• Officers responded to gun shots on First Street and Grant, fireworks being set off;
• Officers arrested a male for aggravated DUI, possession of marijuana and a felony warrant on Route 66 and First Street;
• Officers took report of a sign falling on car at Safeway parking lot;
• Officers investigated non injury accident deer vs. vehicle on Highland Meadows;
• Officers responded to domestic on Sixth Street, male arrested for assault;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance over parking spot at local hotel, subjects gone upon arrival;
• Officers took report of theft of services at local restaurant on Route 66;
• Officers responded to subjects screaming on Seventh Street, nothing found in area;
• Officers took delayed report of theft on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers took report of theft from vehicle on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to reckless driver on Second Street, gone upon arrival;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers responded to intoxicated male causing issues at local bar, subject removed from property;
• Officers took violation of court order on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to unhappy customer at local hotel, civil matter;
• Officers took report of private property accident at Circle K;
• Officers took in found property on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took report of fraud at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;
• Officers responded to trespass report on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue and
Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 34 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.