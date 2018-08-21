Out of the garden: Williams Gardeners Market offers farm-fresh produce

Williams Gardeners Market organizer Kali Kaliche welcomes the public to enjoy the Williams Gardeners Market.
Williams Garden Market held weekly
Williams Gardeners Market takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Street. Enjoy locally grown veggies, eggs and potted plants. Local growers welcome; bring your bags and change. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)
