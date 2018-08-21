Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs: August 24-25

Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs:

Dogtown Lake:

Aug. 25, 7 p.m. - Moonrise Evening Walk. Enjoy an evening walk celebrating twilight and the full moon. Please wear appropriate footwear, and bring a headlamp or flashlight.

Kaibab Lake:



Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. - Movie Night: "A Thousand Invisible Cords." Can an entire landscape be changed by one gene in one plant or animal? Thirty years of interdisciplinary research by Dr. Tom Whitham and NAU scientists say yes, and this 2015 film follows the scientific journey that led to this conclusion. Popcorn provided.

Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. - "Being a Tree Doctor - Diagnosing Tree Ailments." Join silviculturist John Holmes for a talk and hands-on walk to look at various damage and diseases that occur in trees around the campground, what signs to look for that indicate these problems, and how assessing the health of the forest helps determine thinning treatments for forest restoration.

White Horse Lake:

Aug. 25, 10 a.m. - Nature Walk. All ages encouraged!

Please wear appropriate footwear. All programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available from (928) 637-5312 or visit www.publiclands.org.