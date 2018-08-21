Community calendar: week of August 22

Cub Scout Ice Cream Social Aug. 23

Boys in 1st through 5th grade and their parents are welcome to visit Pack 140 Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to learn what Cub Scouts is all about. There will be ice cream and toppings to enjoy, as well as information about Cub Scouts. Every Thursday the group meets at Community United Methodist Church from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to work on advancement and character development while having fun. More information is available by calling Vicki at 635-1420.

American Legion Post 57 hosting fundraiser Aug. 24-25

American Legion Post 57, 47006 3rd Steet in Ash Fork, will serve ribs, corn bread and more Aug. 24 starting at 5 p.m. until everything is sold. Plates cost $10 each.

On Aug. 25, the legion will host Hot August Nights, a tribute to the 50's and invites everyone to come dance and eat.

On Sept. 11, a pancake breakfast will be held at the legion. Plates cost $7 and include bacon, eggs, pancakes and toast. The pancake breakfast will take place right before Bingo starts with doors opening at noon.

Williams High School class of 1999 reunion

The Williams High School class of 1999 is having a homecoming reunion Sept. 28-30 in Williams. More information is available by contacting Amanda Orozco at (928) 699-1606.

Summer pool schedule

Summer is not over yet — the pool schedule for Aug. 7 - Aug. 31 is: Sunday and Monday, the pool is closed. Tuesday and Thursday, Williams High School; Friday and Saturday: aerobics/lap — 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.; public swim — 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

The last free community swim day is Sept. 1 from 1 -4 p.m.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue annual rummage sale Sept. 1

The SAVE-Meant to Rescue annual rummage sale will take place Sept. 1 at the Williams Senior Center, 850 W. Grant. Ave., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Drop off Sept. 1 at 7 a.m.. For pickup, call Cathy at (928) 503-1447 and to drop off, call Marie at (805) 471-6021. No large appliances or furniture.

Annual Rummage Sale Sept. 7

The St. John's Church, 220 W. Grant Ave., annual rummage sale takes place Sept. 7 from noon – 6 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. – noon. Drop offs will be accepted on Sundays from noon to 1 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. – noon.

Craft Fair Sept. 8 in Ash Fork

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 will have a Craft Fair on Sept 8 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Ash Fork American Legion Post, 47006 South Third Street in Ash Fork. Please join us for an early start to the holidays.

Williams Gardeners Market Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners Market takes place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Street in Williams. Enjoy locally grown veggies, eggs and potted plants. Local growers welcome; bring your bags and change. More information is available by calling (928) 635-2595.

Camp Civitan benefit Aug. 25

The Williams Yacht Club and Camp Civitan are hosting a benfit mini golf/disc golf tournament Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Camp Civitan, 5008 N. Civitan Road, Williams. Because of road construction on Airport Road, attendees will need to drive SR 64 to Pronghorn Road.

Proceeds will go toward building a disc golf course at Camp Civitan.

There will be a $20 entry per person with random draw teams. Children under 12 can play with a parent ($35). A hole-in-one contest will be held with a sit on top kayak for the winner. This is a non-alcohol event. Early registration is available at the Sultana Bar. More information is available from George at (928) 607-3781.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Saturday market

Each Saturday through the summer vendors with homemade and homegrown goods, such as home baked breads, soaps, fresh eggs, crafts and the famous ‘ola Granola will meet in front of Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66.

Parks Community Garden

The Parks Community Garden is open for the summer. Fresh honey, vegetables, salsa and other homemade goods will be available. It is open 9 a.m. to to noon near the Parks General Store on Spring Valley Road.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com.