Candidates host meet and greet Aug. 18

From left: Rob Krombeen, RIck Remender, Michael Diaz, Annie Schumway and Brian Flescher. Candidate for constable Jay Douglass was not in attendance. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: August 21, 2018 11:45 a.m.

    • Candidates running for justice of the peace and constable attend a meet and greet at Wild West Junction in Williams Aug. 18.

