Williams 911: week of August 15

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers took report of an assault on Railroad Avenue, victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers issued citation for no Arizona driver’s license and vehicle towed 30 day mandatory on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers took fraud report on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers arrested a male for trespass at Safeway;

• Officers responded to transient panhandling on Second Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to possible drug activity on Grand Canyon Boulevard, nothing found in area;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at local restaurant;

• Officers responded to fight at Circle K gas pumps, male arrested for assault;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject removed;

• Officers took criminal damage report at Santa Fe Dam;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male threatening suicide on Sherman, subject transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to trespass on Seventh Street, male trespassed from business;

• Officers responded to several parking issued due to I-40 closure;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers assisted fire department with smoke alarm at local hotel;

• Officers took report of violation of court order on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Fifth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Grant Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers took report of private property accident at city parking lot and

Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 29 warnings.

Additionally, officers conducted grant funded speed control stops in school zones Aug. 6 and 7. A total of five citations for average speeds of 24 mph and one subject at 35 mph and three warning were given Aug. 6. On Aug. 7 officers issued six citations for average speeds of 23 mph and one subject at 28 mph and gave out two warnings.

Officers conducted school zone enforcement Aug. 9 issuing five citations for average speeds of 24 mph and gave out two warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;