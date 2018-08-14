Women golfers hit the links at Club Championship

Nine members of Elephant Rocks Women’s Golf Association participated in this year’s Club Championship.



After 36 holes of golf on two rainless Thursdays, Janet Cothren and Marci Freehour were tied at 172. They went to the first tee to play three holes, aggregate score, for the playoff. Freehour went par, par, par to win the 2018 Club Championship. Pay-outs as pro shop credits went to Freehour- $35 Club Champion (172). Janet Cothren - 1st Gross - $20 (172), Luanne Lea- 1st Net - $20 (141), Elaine Harger- 2nd Gross - $7.50 (176) and Sharon Gibson - 2nd Net - $7.50 (146).