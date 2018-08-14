Williams honors Purple Heart recipients Aug. 7

A Purple Heart flag is given to the city of Williams to fly annually on August 7 in honor of Williams' proclamation as a Purple Heart City. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    • On Aug. 7, Williams was proclaimed a Purple Heart City in recognition of the Purple Heart Medal recipients in the Williams community.

    Vietnam Veteran Ronald S. Stonebrook was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received Jan. 11, 1970 while fighting in Vietnam. Stone was presented a Purple Heart medal, however, the medal was lost and nearly 50 years later a replacement Purple Heart was awarded during a ceremony held at Monument Park Aug. 7. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    A Purple Heart event was held Aug. 7 at Monument Park in Williams to commemorate those who have received Purple Hearts while serving in the U.S. military. A Purple Heart was given to a Vietnam Veteran who had lost his medal and Williams Mayor John Moore proclaimed Williams a Purple Heart City. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    American Legion Cordova Post 13 Commander Billy Weldon and Assistant Commander Rodger Ely helped lead efforts in honoring and remembering Purple Heart recipients during a special event at Monument Park in which a a Vietnam veteran was presented his long-lost Purple Heart Medal by MOPH National Region #6 Commander Weldon. A Purple Heart flag was also given to the city to fly annually Aug. 7.

