Williams honors Purple Heart recipients Aug. 7

On Aug. 7, Williams was proclaimed a Purple Heart City in recognition of the Purple Heart Medal recipients in the Williams community.

American Legion Cordova Post 13 Commander Billy Weldon and Assistant Commander Rodger Ely helped lead efforts in honoring and remembering Purple Heart recipients during a special event at Monument Park in which a a Vietnam veteran was presented his long-lost Purple Heart Medal by MOPH National Region #6 Commander Weldon. A Purple Heart flag was also given to the city to fly annually Aug. 7.