Temporary road closure on Airport Road

There will be a temporary road closure at Airport Road and Transwestern Pipeline crossing from Aug. 20-Sept. 2.
The closure will be approximately one-half mile south of Williams Airport. A detour will be set up on I-40 eastbound to Exit 165. Motorists can take State Route 64 north to Pronghorn Road and travel west to the airport.
More information is available by calling Joe Dirt Excavating at (928) 526-6908.
