Rollin’ with the oldies: Cool County Cruise-in a hit

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Participants and visitors enjoy the 22nd annual Cool Country Cruise-In in Williams Aug. 10-12.
Photo Gallery
Cool Country Cruise In 2018
The car show hosted vintage vehicles for a weekend with trophies awarded in various categories Aug. 12. The car show featured live music, a burger burn, hula hoop contest and more.
