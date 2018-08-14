Rollin’ with the oldies: Cool County Cruise-in a hit

Cars line Route 66 at the 22nd annual Cool Country Cruise-In Aug. 10-12 in Williams. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: August 14, 2018 2:43 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Participants and visitors enjoy the 22nd annual Cool Country Cruise-In in Williams Aug. 10-12.

    The car show hosted vintage vehicles for a weekend with trophies awarded in various categories Aug. 12. The car show featured live music, a burger burn, hula hoop contest and more.

