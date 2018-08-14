Meet the write-in candidates for Williams constable

Mike Diaz is a write-in candidate running for Williams constable.

The Williams News asked candidates a series of questions, and the answers were submitted by the candidates for the voters. Each candidate had a combined 300-word limit for the questions.

How long have you lived in William?

I have lived in Williams since June of 2012.

What is your occupational and educational background?

I am a retired United States Marine with 24 years of proud service to our great Nation. Since my retirement, I have worked as a correctional officer at the immigration facility in San Diego, California, as a transportation sergeant (Private Company) for the U.S. Border Patrol Station, Chula Vista California, San Diego Region. I also worked as a government contractor at Camp Pendleton in the nuclear, biological, chemical defense equipment program. I was a transportation manager for Heartland Alliance, that provided care and services for minor children in the U.S. illegally. I have been a police officer in the State of California, and a graduate of the San Bernardino Sheriff's Academy. I have a criminal justice degree and have a current security officer card from the state of Arizona. I have been previously certified as a crisis prevention intervention instructor teaching new correctional officer's how to safely deal with acting out inmates.

What made you decide to run for constable?

I am running for constable because District 3 has not had a constable for around 60 years and needs someone who is qualified and experienced when carrying out the various law enforcement duties required of the constable, when dealing with a diverse communities.

As a constable, how will you serve the Williams community?

I will serve all of the District 3 communities by providing: firm, fair, consistent, courteous, compassionate and dignified service. The community members will know that they can count on me to guide and advise them when necessary in the course of my duties.