Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs: August 17-18

Kaibab Forest Interpretive Programs invites everyone to come out and enjoy one of our programs.

Dogtown Lake:

Aug. 18, 7 p.m. — "The Life Cycle of Trees." From seed to sprout to maturity to decay – learn what enables trees to grow and mature to create vast forests, followed by specifics on Arizona trees.

Kaibab Lake:



Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. — Movie Night: "Taking Earth's Temperature — Delving into Climate's Past." Join adventurous scientists from Northern Arizona University as they journey to Alaska and beyond to discover whether the earth has a fever. This 58-minute movie is appropriate for ages 12 and up. Bring a chair if you do not want to sit on the amphitheatre bench. Popcorn provided.

Aug. 18, 7 p.m. — Evening Walk. Enjoy a leisurely walk along the lakeshore. Please wear appropriate footwear.

White Horse Lake:



Aug. 18, 10 a.m. — Nature Walk (45 minutes) Explore the orest of White Horse. Please wear appropriate footwear.

All programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available from (928) 637-5312 or visit www.publiclands.org.