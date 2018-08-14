Community calendar: week of August 15

Williams Writers and Publishers Group first meeting Aug. 21

Williams Writer and Publisher Group will kick off at Our Mountain Home Gallary in Williams Aug. 21. The group will help those interested learn how to get a book published from start to finish. Participants will also learn to illustrate their book. The group will meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 4-5 p.m. and on the second and fourth Tuesday, the group will meet to learn how to draw, paint and illustrate with the help of local artists. The class is free and open to the public. Those 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent for the first day of class. Those interested can sign up at the first class Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. at Our Mountain Home Gallery. More information or to RSVP is available from Mary at (419) 825-5745.

Cub Scout Ice Cream Social Aug. 23

Boys in 1st through 5th grade and their parents are welcome to visit Pack 140 Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to learn what Cub Scouts is all about. There will be ice cream and toppings to enjoy, as well as information about Cub Scouts. Every Thursday the group meets at Community United Methodist Church from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to work on advancement and character development while having fun. More information is available by calling Vicki at 635-1420.

Williams High School class of 1999 reunion

The Williams High School class of 1999 is having a homecoming reunion Sept. 28-30 in Williams. More information is available by contacting Amanda Orozco at (928) 699-1606.

Community Bingo in Williams

The Williams VFW Post and St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church will have bingo Aug. 9 at St. John's Church in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Ave., corner of Grant and Second Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Participants must by 18 years old to enter; food and drinks are available for sale. No dinner special for this night.

Summer pool schedule

Summer is not over yet — the pool schedule for Aug. 7 - Aug. 31 is: Sunday and Monday, the pool is closed. Tuesday and Thursday, Williams High School; Friday and Saturday: aerobics/lap — 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.; public swim — 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. The last free community swim day is Sept. 1 from 1 -4 p.m.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue annual rummage sale

The SAVE-Meant to Rescue annual rummage sale will take place Sept. 1 at the Williams Senior Center, 850 W. Grant. Ave., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Drop off Sept. 1 at 7 a.m.. For pickup, call Cathy at (928) 503-1447 and to drop off, call Marie at (805) 471-6021. No large appliances or furniture.

Annual Rummage Sale

The St. John's Church, 220 W. Grant Ave., annual rummage sale takes place Sept. 7 from noon – 6 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. – noon. Drop offs will be accepted on Sundays from noon to 1 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. – noon.

Craft Fair Sept. 8 in Ash Fork

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 will have a Craft Fair on Sept 8 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Ash Fork American Legion Post, 47006 South Third Street in Ash Fork. Please join us for an early start to the holidays

Williams Gardeners Market Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners Market takes place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with locally grown veggies, eggs and potted plants. Local growers welcome; bring your bags and change. More information is available by calling (928) 635-2595.

Camp Civitan benefit Aug. 25

The Williams Yacht Club and Camp Civitan are hosting a benfit mini golf/disc golf tournament Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Camp Civitan, 5008 N. Civitan Road, Williams.

Proceeds will go toward building a disc golf course at Camp Civitan.

There will be a $20 entry per person with random draw teams. Children under 12 can play with a parent ($35). A hole-in-one contest will be held with a sit on top kayak for the winner. This is a non-alcohol event. Early registration is available at the Sultana Bar. More information is available from George at (928) 607-3781.

Williams star party Aug. 17

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host its monthly Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, planets and other celestial objects. The event is free and open to the public.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

