Collision claims 3 on Ash Fork Hill

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 40 between Ash Fork and Williams Aug. 8.

Williams Volunteer Fire Department assisted Ash Fork Fire Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Life Line Ambulance with the two vehicle accident on Ash Fork Hill that claimed the lives of the two drivers and a passenger.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr, a 2007 Ford sedan was traveling in eastbound when the driver crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a 2011 Chevrolet pickup traveling westbound.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, Mark Silver, 70, from Santa Fe, New Mexico was declared dead at the scene. The female driver of the pickup, Vicki Acre, 62, and passenger, Benjamin Acre Jr., 63, were also declared dead at the scene. The two were from Walsh, Colorado.

Williams Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief John Moede said four firefighters and two engines responded to the incident at the request of Ash Fork Fire Department.

“It was at mile marker 153,” Moede said. “Our dividing line is 154, but it was a mess. There were two full lanes involved.”

Moede said firefighters from Williams were responsible for the extrication of the victims and assisted with the clean-up of the accident scene.

“It really was a significant extraction,” he said. “I was very proud of Ash Fork and our people and how well they worked together.”

Moede said although there is a lot construction currently on I-40, the accident occurred west of any construction areas.

“They really don’t know what happened yet,” he said. “A New Mexico car came from the other side, he was eastbound and went right into that truck. There is some grass, a channel for some water, but it’s not that far (to the westbound lanes).

Westbound I-40 was closed from mileposts 154-161 until almost midnight. The roadway was fully re-opened at 12:33 a.m.