Region in brief: August 8

New sexual assault recovery, reporting resource available in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT — Survivors of sexual assault in Yavapai County now have a new resource to turn to for information, support and reporting called Seek Then Speak, or seekthenspeak.org.

Grand Canyon closes North Rim road, trails due to wildfire

GRAND CANYON (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park is closing a scenic road to a North Rim vista and two trails because of a lightning-caused wildfire that has grown to 3.5 square miles.

Park officials said Cape Royal Road, Cape Final Trail and Cliff Spring Trail would be closed on the night of Aug. 11 for public and firefighter safety. The closure does not affect most North Rim facilities, including lodging and other services near Bright Angel Point.

The fire started July 21. Fire managers are following a strategy of confining and containing the fire while trying to protect "specific natural and culture resources."

Park officials say smoke from the fire is visible from both rims and that visitors may see smoke or haze in the canyon.

Golden Valley man’s hunt for girlfriend leads to arrest

KINGMAN — Golden Valley resident Robert Edward Crabtree, 32, was arrested on misdemeanor and felony charges after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a criminal damage report Aug. 2.

Flagstaff fire rescues man from storm drain

FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Fire Department rescued a man from a storm drain on the east side of Flagstaff early Saturday morning.

The man said he had been stuck for two days and was suffering from multiple injuries, as well as the effects of prolonged exposure.

Flagstaff gets federal grant for airport emergency vehicle

FLAGSTAFF (AP) — The Flagstaff airport is getting $1 million in federal funding to replace a decades-old aircraft and firefighting rescue vehicle.

The funding announced last week comes from the Federal Aviation Administration. Flagstaff Pulliam Airport director Barney Hemlick says the federal grant will cover most of the cost of the vehicle. State funding will fill the gap. The airport is run by the City of Flagstaff.

Arizona governor creates medal of valor for public heroes

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has created the Arizona Medal of Valor for heroic public safety officers and first responders.

The medal was established through an executive order issued by the governor. Ducey will appoint all members of a review board that will include a police chief and a fire chief to select medal recipients.

MCSO: Man dies while dirt biking in Tonto National Forest

RIO VERDE (AP) — Authorities say a 58-year-old man has died while dirt biking at the Tonto National Forest near Rio Verde.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a medical call in the desert area northeast of Rio Verde around 9:30 a.m. August 4.

The caller told deputies that he and two others were dirt biking a trail when one of them started to feel sick. Sheriff's officials say paramedics performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene. Authorities say it's unclear if the death was a heat-related incident or a medical issue.