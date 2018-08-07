Out of the past: A gathering at the Catholic Church in Williams

A group of people in front of the Catholic Church in Williams. The women appear to be in nurses uniforms and are holding a Red Cross banner. This building no longer exists. Photo circa 1920s.
This collection of photographs depicting the early days of Williams is a collaboration between the Williams Public Library and the Kaibab National Forest. It features photos of local ranching, logging, railroad activity, people and places of Williams. View more photos at http://azmemory.azlibrary.gov/cdm/landingpage/collection/wplphoto.
