Out of the past: A gathering at the Catholic Church in Williams

A group of people in front of the Catholic Church in Williams. The women appear to be in nurses uniforms and are holding a Red Cross banner. This building no longer exists. Photo circa 1920s.

This collection of photographs depicting the early days of Williams is a collaboration between the Williams Public Library and the Kaibab National Forest. It features photos of local ranching, logging, railroad activity, people and places of Williams.