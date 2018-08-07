Meet the candidates running for Williams constable

Two candidates, Jay Douglass and Rick Remender, are running for Williams constable. The position is new to Williams.

Here are brief biographies and questions and answers, submitted by the candidates in alphabetical order, for voters. Each candidate had a combined 300-word limit for the questions.

Jay Douglass

What made you decide to run for constable?

I was an intern for the Coconino County Constable’s Office for a year during my time at NAU. I really enjoyed working for the office and learned a great deal about the role of constables and the justice court system. During the last ten years, I have essentially been performing the duties of the Constable while serving process and executing arrest warrants for those defendants that fail to appear for their court dates or violate their conditions for release.

Williams has been without a constable for some 50 years, in violation of A.R.S. 22-102. After the Board of Supervisors refused to acknowledge this violation, I brought the issue to the attention of the County Attorney who agreed with me and instructed the Board to allow the position to be placed on the upcoming ballot.

What is your occupational and educational background?

I have a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from NAU with a minor in business administration and an emphasis in hotel and restaurant management. I also have a second degree in accounting.

I have owned and managed many various businesses. For the last ten years, I have been an officer of the Superior Court serving process and working as a bail enforcement officer executing arrest warrants and supervising defendants awaiting trial.



As a constable, how will you serve the Williams community?

As constable, I would execute warrants, serve process and handle evictions in a fair, respectful and impartial manner. In addition, I would like to be a source of information and referral to those I come in contact with. From free legal aide sources, domestic violence shelters, government and private housing programs, etc. I want to have more to offer than just bad news. The constable can and should be a source of information and assistance to those in need.



Your length of time living in Williams

I have lived in northern Arizona for 27 years and in Williams since April 2018.

Rick Remender

What made you decide to run for constable?

I was informed just days before signatures were due to get on the ballot that my opponent would be running uncontested. That didn’t sit right with me. I am deeply invested in this community and feel it is of utmost importance that the people of Williams have the opportunity to choose a constable that represents their values. Anyone in a leadership role, especially an officer of the court, needs to be of good reputation, with clear motives and nothing to hide.

What is your occupational and educational background?

I tested out of high school early at age 16 to join the work force. I’ve worked a wide variety of different jobs, mainly focused around ministry leadership and business management, all while pursuing a vocation in ministry and music. I have training and education in conflict resolution, leadership, firearms and ministry by way of college classes, conferences, workshops and private training. I am currently self-employed as a musician and worship director and run my own business.

As a constable, how will you serve the Williams community?

Having discussed the position with both local law enforcement and the Williams Justice Court, I recognize the need to alleviate the burden of process serving currently placed on peace officers in the Williams precinct. Also, by performing the duties assigned by the court in a manner that is respectful, courteous and helpful to the individuals being served, regardless of the situation they may have found themselves in. I plan to meet the unique needs of Williams as only someone who is invested in the community can.

Your length of time living in Williams

Four years and 10 months.