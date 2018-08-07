Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs: August 10-11

Kaibab Forest Interpretive Programs invites everyone to enjoy one of our programs.

Dogtown Lake:

Aug. 11, 7 p.m. — "The Web of Life in the Forest." Enjoy a leisurely stroll through the ponderosa pines and gambel oaks, and discover the connections above and below ground. Appropriate footwear is recommended.

Kaibab Lake:

August 10, 7:30 p.m. – Movie night: "A Thousand Invisible Chords."

Can an entire landscape be changed by one gene in one plant or animal? Thirty years of interdisciplinary research by Dr. Tom Whitham and NAU scientists say yes, and this 2015 film follows the sceintific journey that came to that conclusion. You will never look at a tree in the same way.

August 11, 7 p.m. — The life cycle of trees. From seed to sprout to maturity to decay — lean what enables trees to grow and mature to create vast forests. A general discussion on the growth of trees followed by sepcifics on trees in Arizona.

White Horse Lake:

Aug. 11, 10 a.m. – Nature Walk (45 minutes) Explore the orest of White Horse. Please wear appropriate footwear.

All programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available from (928) 637-5312 or visit www.publiclands.org.