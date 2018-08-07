Cool Country Cruise-in returns Aug. 10-12

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Music, burgers and cool classic cars. The 2018 Cool Country Cruise-in, an annual tradition in Williams, will return to the community Aug. 10-12.

The fun-filled event offers great food, great tunes and revving engines, as well as a number of other great attractions sure to please both residents and those paying a visit to the Route 66 community of Williams.

This is the 22nd cruise-in for this event in Williams. According to John Moore, co-coordinator of the event, people come from all over the United States.

“This is one of the better car shows in northern Arizona,” Moore said. “Some of the participants have been coming here for 22 years. It’s cool up here in the pines and it’s an enjoyable car show to come to. We’ve had between 150-400 cars — you never know how many cars you’re going to have until they get here.”

The cruise-in is sponsored by Twisters restaurant and Wild West Junction. Moore said the show is competitive with a variety of classic cars on display.

Cars are expected to line Route 66 early Aug. 10, engines gunning, and will remain through the end of the day Aug. 12.

Twisters’ owner Jason Moore helps organize the event. Twisters is located at 417 E. Route 66. When Jason bought Twisters roughly 13 years ago, he decided Twisters would carry on the tradition of offering the event each year, including the famous “burger burn” which will also be held during the cruise-in for the whole community. Locals and car enthusiasts are all invited to come down for the burn, Moore said.

Last year’s show had approximately 150 entrants.

Trophies will be awarded during the cruise-in.

Categories in the past have include best Ford, best Chevy, best Mopar, best under construction, best street rod, best muscle car, best paint, best street car and many more.

Live music will be held Friday and Saturday nights.

“We’re going to have Pure Prophet Friday night from 8 – 12 p.m. at Twisters and The Workingman’s Band out of Tucson on Saturday night,” Moore said.

Car registration for the cruise-in begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 and will continue to 2 p.m. and again Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration is $45 and can be completed online at route66place.com or in person on the day of the event.

Awards will be presented at 10 a.m., Aug. 12 at Twisters. Additional events this year include a Poker Run Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and a Hula Hoop Contest at 5 p.m. Aug. 11.