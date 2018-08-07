Constable position returns to Williams Justice court

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After nearly a 60 year absence, the Williams Justice Court constable position is set to return.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has decided to reinstate the constable position not only in Williams, but also in Page and Fredonia.

“I’m under the impression that every other county in Arizona has those constable positions in those justice of the peace precincts,” said Williams Justice Court judge Rob Krombeen.

Krombeen said the position is typically armed with the main duties being a process server for civil actions filed in the court, protective orders and other types of orders or writs of restitution or execution that come from the precinct.

Krombeen said the constable position can provide court security, however, the Williams Justice Court has developed a bailiff program to address those needs locally.

Until recently, the duties of a constable have been assumed by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Krombeen said.

“I believe the last constable in Williams was probably in the 1950s or 60s,” Krombeen said. “Laura Cole was apparently the last constable in Williams. Spike Way was the justice of the peace then.”

The constable is elected to a four-year term and is an officer of the Justice Court and a peace officer, according to state law.

The office serves judicial process for the lower courts. Services include summonses, subpoenas, writs of execution, writs of restitution, writs of garnishment, orders of protection, injunctions against harassment, court orders, and the execution of arrest warrants. The constable attends both civil and criminal Justice Court hearings when requested to do so and also provides security for Justice Court.

More information about the role of constable is available at http://www.coconino.az.gov/156/Constable.