Obituary: Bernard (Mac) McGee

Bernard (Mac) McGee, 86, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2018. Mac was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on May 25, 1932 and spent a good part of his life in Williams, Arizona where he was well known by many people.



Mac always had a smile and a pleasant attitude. He loved people, was very social and never met a stranger. Mac loved the outdoors, camping and fishing, but hunting was his passion.

Mac is preceded in death by his wife Lillian (Mozelle) McGee. He is survived by his son Bryant McGee, four grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Mac on Aug. 11 at the Sultana Theatre in Williams at noon.