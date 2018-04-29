Update: Missing Williams 4-year-old found safe

Coconino County Sheriff's Office said Kaylee Cook has been found safe.

Kaylee was found around 10 a.m. near Espee Road and Buckridge Road in the Junipine area of Williams by searchers. She was found nearly three miles from where she was last seen. Paramedics said she is healthy with some mild dehydration.

Deputies received a call about the missing child at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say Kaylee Cook disappeared from the front yard of a home that's about eight to ten miles north of Williams, Arizona.

Cook was last seen playing in front of the home, and it's believed she may have wandered off in the area of Highway 64.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink sweater, a red shirt and a black Uggs-style leather boots. Cook is described as weighing 40 pounds at three feet tall. She has brown eyes with blonde, shoulder length hair.

Search efforts involving family members, search and rescue teams, and fire crews had been underway all night long and were continuing on Sunday.

More details will follow.