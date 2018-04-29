Search underway for missing 4-year-old Williams girl (video)

Coconino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a four year-old girl in the Red Lake area of Williams. Commander Rex Gilliland said the search continued through the night.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: April 29, 2018 9 a.m.

    • Update: Missing Williams 4-year-old found safe

    Four-year-old Kaylee Cook has been found safe. See story: Missing Williams 4-year-old found safe

    Below is the original April 29, 2018 post

    Missing Williams girl Kaylee Cook by Williams News

    photo

    Family of Kaylee Cook

    Kaylee Cook has been missing since 6 p.m. April 28 from a residence on Perrin Road in Williams.

    Coconino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a four-year old who went missing in the Red Lake area of Williams April 28.

    At approximately 6:41pm, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a missing 4-year-old girl, Kaylee Cook, near Espee Road off of State Route 64. Search efforts continued throughout the night.

    Utilizing DPS helicopters and numerous volunteers, searchers scoured the area without any signs of the girl.

    The girl went missing from a home in the 7000 block of North Perrin Road about 8 to 10 miles north of Williams.

    Family Members last saw Cook playing in front of the residence at 6 p.m. and believed she may have wandered off in an unknown direction.

    Coconino County Sheriff's Office Commander asks that any residents in the area to search buildings on their properties.

    Search efforts are ongoing, units involved include Coconino County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Junipine Fire Department and Family Members.

    Search for missing gril - Google My Maps

