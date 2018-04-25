Coconino Forest begins Stage 1 fire restrictions April 27

In an effort to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires, Stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions will be implemented across the entire Coconino National Forest starting Friday, April 27 at 8 a.m.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within the developed recreation sites listed below. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or the listed developed recreation sites:

Flagstaff Ranger District

• Arizona Nordic Village

• Ashurst Lake Campground

• Bonito Campground

• Canyon Vista Campground

• Dairy Springs Campground

• Double Springs Campground

• Fernow and Kendrick Cabins

• Forked Pine Campground

• Lake View Campground

• Little Elden Horse Camp

• Lockett Meadow Campground

• Lower Lake Mary Day-Use Site

• Narrows Picnic Area

• O’Leary Group Campground

• Pine Grove Campground

• Upper Lake Mary Boating Site

Mogollon Rim Ranger District

• Blue Ridge Campground

• Clints Well Campground

• Knoll Lake Campground

• Moqui Group Site Campground

• Rock Crossing Campground

Red Rock Ranger District

• Beaver Creek Day-Use Site

• Cave Springs Campground

• Chavez Group Site Campground

• Clear Creek Campground

• Crescent Moon Ranch Day-Use Site

• Crescent Moon Cabin

• Manzanita Campground

• Pine Flat Campground

Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest lands.

The national forests use fire restrictions to help prevent unwanted, human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. Implementation of fire restrictions occurs based on a combination of factors that are carefully measured.

Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions includes things such as current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, and available firefighting resources. Additional restrictions may be applied as conditions warrant.

Fire restrictions will remain in effect until the forest receives significant precipitation, at which time they will be rescinded.

More information about Stage 1 fire restrictions on the Coconino can be found on their webpage.

Forest officials would also like to remind visitors that having a campfire on the national forest while under fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court. Violation of the restrictions on national forests is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both.

These fire restrictions apply only to Coconino National Forest system land. However, many city, state, and county agencies implement similar restrictions, so check with the appropriate agency on any restrictions before starting a campfire, charcoal grill or anything with an open flame.