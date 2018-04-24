Williams Justice and Municipal Court hosts mock court

Homeschool students hold a mock court April 19.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: April 24, 2018 11:32 a.m.

    Civil Traffic Hearing Officer Dave Remender acts as the trial judge during the mock trial.

    Homeschool students from Flagstaff and Las Vegas participated in a mock trial at the Williams Justice Court April 18. Civil Traffic Hearing Officer Dave Remender acted as the trial judge during the mock trial.

    Homeschool students participate in a mock trial at Williams Justice and Municipal Court April 19.

