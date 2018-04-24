Williams Justice and Municipal Court hosts mock court

Civil Traffic Hearing Officer Dave Remender acts as the trial judge during the mock trial.
Homeschool students from Flagstaff and Las Vegas participated in a mock trial at the Williams Justice Court April 18. Civil Traffic Hearing Officer Dave Remender acted as the trial judge during the mock trial.
Photo by Wendy Howell
Homeschool students participate in a mock trial at Williams Justice and Municipal Court April 19.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.