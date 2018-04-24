Williams 911: week of April 25

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to missing 7-year-old boy with autism on Morse Avenue, the boy was found safe;
• Officers responded to a clinic in reference possible child abuse, the incident occurred in the county and was turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office;
• Officers responded to a fight at a local bar, a man was arrested for assault;
• Officers responded to a person who shot at a mountain lion on his property on Third Street;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Third Street;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers arrested a man for DUI on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line at Lost Canyon;
• Officers conducted a welfare check on Fifth Street;
• Officers responded to shot fired on the east side of Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Franklin Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Third Street;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;
• Officers took a report of misuse of a credit card;
• Officers took in found property at Cuerton Park;
• Officers took a report of theft at a local hotel;
• Officers took a private property accident report at a local hotel;
• Officers responded to a disturbance on Second Street and Route 66; on 2nd and RT66,
• Officers responded to a domestic call on Fourth Street;
• Officers responded to a truck that rolled into the lake at Kaibab, a tow company removed the vehicle from the lake;
• Officers took a report of private property accident at McDonalds;
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel, intoxicated people told to quiet down and they complied;
• Officers took a shoplifting report at a local business;
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel, two intoxicated tourists told to quiet down and they complied;
• Officers responded to man trying to get into two different occupied vehicles on Fourth Street and Route 66, the man was arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers responded to a man with a gun on Hereford Avenue, the gun was a soft air gun;
• Officers responded to a disturbance on Sixth Street; and
• Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 33 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
