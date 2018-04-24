Williams 911: week of April 25

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to missing 7-year-old boy with autism on Morse Avenue, the boy was found safe;

• Officers responded to a clinic in reference possible child abuse, the incident occurred in the county and was turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office;

• Officers responded to a fight at a local bar, a man was arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to a person who shot at a mountain lion on his property on Third Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Third Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers arrested a man for DUI on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Life Line at Lost Canyon;

• Officers conducted a welfare check on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to shot fired on the east side of Route 66;



• Officers assisted Life Line on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Third Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;

• Officers took a report of misuse of a credit card;

• Officers took in found property at Cuerton Park;

• Officers took a report of theft at a local hotel;

• Officers took a private property accident report at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Second Street and Route 66; on 2nd and RT66,

• Officers responded to a domestic call on Fourth Street;



• Officers responded to a truck that rolled into the lake at Kaibab, a tow company removed the vehicle from the lake;

• Officers took a report of private property accident at McDonalds;

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel, intoxicated people told to quiet down and they complied;

• Officers took a shoplifting report at a local business;

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel, two intoxicated tourists told to quiet down and they complied;

• Officers responded to man trying to get into two different occupied vehicles on Fourth Street and Route 66, the man was arrested for disorderly conduct;



• Officers responded to a man with a gun on Hereford Avenue, the gun was a soft air gun;



• Officers responded to a disturbance on Sixth Street; and

• Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 33 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.