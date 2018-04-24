U.S. Forest Service to hold public meeting May 2 to address seasonal outlook for Kaibab Forest

The Kaibab National Forest and the Coconino County Department of Emergency Management would like to extend an invitation to all members of the Williams community and surrounding areas to attend an informative meeting at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams May 2.

The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Banquet Room and should last around 90 minutes.

Fire managers from the Forest Service will present a detailed seasonal outlook describing the current conditions on the Kaibab National Forest as we fire season approaches with the elevated fire danger this year. They will also explain the readiness of available resources, the types of responses that will be implemented and the things the community can expect to see over the summer months as the warm season approaches. Other Items to be discussed will include the Bill Williams Mountain Watershed Closure procedure, prescribed fire accomplishments over the past several months and Rx plans for the upcoming year.

Officials from Coconino County Emergency Management will present information about the Code Red Emergency Notification system and the evacuation procedures of the Ready, Set, Go program. Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona sheriffs. It’s goal is to educate residents about maintaining awareness, proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.

Representatives from both agencies will open the floor to questions and provide opportunities for all attendees to engage in discussion.

Your attendance is highly encouraged.

More information about this presentation is available from Bob Blasi at bobblasi@fs.fed.us or at (928) 635-5653, or Jeremy Human at jhuman@fs.fed.us or (928) 635-5650.