Regional calendar: April 25

Registration open for summer Girls on the Run camp

Launching in summer 2018, Camp GOTR by Girls on the Run will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for girls to develop self-confidence and learn life skills they can use now and as they grow. Girls will enjoy building friendships in an exciting and inclusive setting that includes interactive games, being physically active, and expressing creativity through arts and crafts and storytelling.

The camp is open to rising 3rd – 5th grade girls June 18-22 at Puente de Hozho. More information at www.gotrna.org/camp-gotr. Registration open til May 31.

Ahoy to Summer event April 28

Flagstaff Pediatric Care is hosting Summer Children’s Health & Wellness Fair. This event is free and open to the public. Explore all of the fun summer activities and camps Flagstaff has to offer and get a jump start on back to school readiness

The event includes:

FREE on-site health screenings, education & services

FREE on-site sports physicals

FREE swim pass (for those who complete an event passport)

LEARN about water, sun & medication safety

FUN activity stations, music, balloon artists, face painting, raffle prizes, giveaways & much more

The event is April 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. at: Flagstaff Aquaplex, 1702 N. 4th St., Flagstaff.

Healthy Kids Running Series begins

The Healthy Kids Running Series is to provide kids with a positive, educational, and fun experience in the world of running.

The series is for kids ages 2-14, and the children run distances based on age (distances range from 50 yards to 1 mile). The races take place on April 22, May 6, May 13 and May 20 at 4 PM at Buffalo Park.

After the race each week, there will be a raffle drawing. Each child that completes their race will receive a raffle ticket.

Admission is $10 for individual races. Races are at Buffalo Park, 2400 North Gemini Drive, Flagstaff.

Acting and Summer Dance Camp July 9-12

An acting and summer dance camp will take place July 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Roots Mind Body and Fitness in Flagstaff, 3111 N Caden Ct #120. The camp will help develop confidence for being on stage and on camera and will focus on lm scripts and commercials to camera as well as having scripts to perform to an audience on the final day. The dance portion of the camp focuses on Hip Hop and other forms of street dance to the latest hottest tracks. Participants will rehearse a routine to present on the final day to friends and family. Beginners and advanced participants are welcome. Early bird registration is $300: must register by June 15. The normal cost of the camp is $375 and a payment plan is available. The camp is for 12 - 18 year-olds. More information or for bookings and inquiries contact Olivia@offthebeatentrack.biz or (323) 599-6863.