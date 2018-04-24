Letter: Help keep Williams beautiful, do your part to keep it clean

Hello all... Spring cleaning has begun all over town! The sun is shining, flowers are poking their little heads up through the soil, and trees are getting buds.



Tourist season is upon us!

Whether visitors are coming or not, this is a GREAT time to spruce up our beautiful little town.



Please do what you can to help.

It is easy to make a difference:

Look at your own house. Do you have stuff piling up on your porch? (I know I do). Sometimes when we look at something everyday, we don't see the mess anymore. A quick de-clutter and sweep makes a HUGE difference. Maybe a flower pot? Maybe a door scrub down? It doesn't cost any money to keep a clean property. How does your workplace present? Dirty sidewalks? Faded flower pots? Weeds in the sidewalk cracks? Dirty windows? Trash build up? Maybe a bunch of outdated stickers in your windows? If you can, look at your business with a customer's eyes. Try to "see it for the first time." If we come in the back door every day or simply forget to really LOOK, we miss what others may notice. One SUPER easy way to help, (and actually kind of fun) is to come to the Spring Clean Up Day May 5. Meet at the Visitor Center Parking Lot at 9 a.m. They provide coffee and doughnuts. They provide trash bags. They will even feed you lunch at noon. Just bring gloves, a hat or sunscreen and closed toe shoes. It is pretty great to see fellow community members out showing the love for this town.

As you probably know, we recently lost one of the BIGGEST lovers of this community with the passing of Carol Glassburn. She worked hard to make our little town more Clean and more Beautiful.

I hope you will join us in carrying on her legacy!

Kerry-Lynn Moede

Williams resident