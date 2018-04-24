Lady Vikings lead 1A Central region at 7-0

The Williams Vikings softball team is on a six game win streak as they wind down the regular season with just two games left — Joseph City and Bagdad.

The Lady Vikes have won the last six games by at least 13 points as they beat Greyhills (19-1, 14-1), Ash Fork (17-0, 16-0) and Fredonia (18-2, 17-0).

Just one spot below Bagdad, the Vikings are now fourth in the 1A Conference with a 13-2 record. The Ray Bearcats are in first place, followed by the Superior Panthers and Bagdad.

The Lady Vikes head to the playoffs April 28, with seeding to be determined after this week’s games.