Kaibab Forest begins Stage 1 fire restrictions

Kaibab National Forest will implement campfire and smoking restrictions, also known as Stage I fire restrictions, across the entire Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts beginning at 8 a.m. April 27. Because of different weather and fuel conditions, the North Kaibab Ranger District, which is located north of Grand Canyon National Park, will not yet implement any fire restrictions.

Under the restrictions to be implemented across the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within the following specific developed recreation sites: Kaibab Lake Campground, Dogtown Lake Campground, White Horse Lake Campground and Tex-X Campground.

Stage I restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles or buildings or in the listed developed recreation sites.

Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. Fireworks are always prohibited on all National Forest lands.

The Forest Service uses fire restrictions to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. Implementation of fire restrictions normally occurs based on a combination of factors that are carefully measured.

Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include things such as current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, a variety of science-based indices, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Additional restrictions may be applied any time conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area covered by the restrictions receives significant precipitation, at which time they will be rescinded.

Forest officials would also like to remind visitors that having a campfire on the National Forest while under fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court. Violations are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000, imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.

These fire restrictions apply only to the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts of the Kaibab National Forest. However, many city, state, and county agencies implement similar restrictions, so members of the public should check with the appropriate agency on any restrictions before starting a campfire, charcoal grill or anything with an open flame.

More information is available from the Forest Service at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KaibabNF. Information is also posted on Kaibab National Forest's Twitter at www.twitter.com/KaibabNF (Text ‘follow kaibabnf’ to 40404 to receive text messages.)

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest