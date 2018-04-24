Grand Canyon Railway hosts annual career day for Williams students

In coordination with Coconino Community College (CCC), Grand Canyon Railway hosted its annual Career Day April 17.

Seniors from Williams High School were guided through education and career opportunities by working professionals. Some opportunities highlighted throughout the day included instructions and a safety demonstration with a CCC fire science instructor and volunteers from Williams Fire Department; a tour of the locomotive shop, warehouse and additional facilities at Grand Canyon Railway and lunch that was provided by the Railway. The Railway also offered students ongoing resume writing assistance, interview coaching and practice upon request and said students will be guaranteed an interview if they apply for a job at Grand Canyon Railway.