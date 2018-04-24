Free showing of World War I film April 28

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — It was called “The war to end all wars." By the time a treaty was signed in 1918, more than 41 million people, military and civilian, had lost their lives.

“Arizona Heroes of World War I,” a 60-minute historic documentary, tells the story of the soldiers and citizens from Arizona who were involved in this conflict. On April 28, a free community viewing — presented by American Legion Cordova Post 13 — will take place at the American Legion, 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams at 6 p.m.

This documentary uses 100-year-old film from the vaults of the National Archives. It highlights the heroic, dramatic and inspiring stories of Arizona’s brave men and women. Each segment of the film is dedicated to a different chapter of the war and brings to light some well-known and lesser-known personalities and groups of that era such as Pancho Villa, females in WWI, Native American and Hispanic contributions in the war, politicians and foot soldiers.



More information is available from Cordova Post 13 at (928) 635-4447. Popcorn and refreshments will be available. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the Legion Hall during the viewing.