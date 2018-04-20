Traffic shift on I-40 west of Williams begins

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers traveling on Interstate 40 west of Williams to expect delays as traffic will be shifted onto roadway crossovers beginning Friday, May 4.

The traffic shift is necessary so crews can replace the pavement on westbound I-40 from milepost 156 to milepost 161.

A single lane of travel for both directions will be provided at all times; however, there will be lane restrictions and reduced speed limits in the area. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution and are asked to slow down and watch for construction equipment.

In 2017, project crews replaced the same section of roadway on eastbound I-40 with new concrete pavement. This project also includes installing new guardrail and rehabilitating the bridge deck at the Devil Dog Wash overpass. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. More information about real-time highway conditions statewide is available on ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov or by following ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or calling 511, except when driving.

Information courtesy of ADOT