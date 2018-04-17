Williams 911: week of April 18

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to an assault at local hotel, female arrested for assault;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;
• Officers took report of threats on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to intoxicated subject refusing to leave bar on Third Street and Route 66, subject trespassed;
• Officers responded to transient begging for money on Grand Canyon Boulevard at local business, subject trespassed;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant, civil matter handled on scene;
• Officers took report of theft from vehicle at local hotel;
• Officers responded to disturbance at KOA, subject found and arrested for open container and several federal violations by forest service police;
• Officers took report of theft of bike at Cuerton Park;
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman Avenue, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, civil matter between two truck drivers;
• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers took delayed report of non-injury accident on Route 66;
• Officers responded to female threatening with knife on Grant, suspect fled area before officer arrival, under investigation;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers took report of large trash can that blew in wind and damaged vehicle on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took report of lost property at local RV Park;
• Officers took report of juvenile issue on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to welfare check on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter handled on scene;
• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Fourth Street, female arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Anthem Way;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Second Street;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity at local motel;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Cataract Road;
• Officers issued 5 citations and gave out 23 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
